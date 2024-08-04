3 problems Falcons are already dealing with in training camp
1. Too many offensive weapons, not enough snaps
Kyle Pitts' name has dominated training camp so far. The fourth-year tight end finally looks healthy and has shown excellent chemistry with new quarterback Kirk Cousins. It is exciting to see what these two can do on the field.
It is also exciting to see what Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier can do. But that is a lot of players who deserve to get the ball in their hands but you only have about 50 to 80 snaps a game to do that.
Training camp has already shown that there will be many players who don't get the action they deserve. We have hardly heard about Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier.
While it is nice to have a lot of weapons, Zac Robinson may have a difficult time finding fair opportunities for each of these guys.