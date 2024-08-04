3 problems Falcons are already dealing with in training camp
While training camp has been positive overall, the Falcons still have these issues.
2 of 3
2. Having two quarterbacks who deserve to start week one
Kirk Cousins has been on fire with the Atlanta Falcons. It feels like he has a fire lit under him after the Vikings let him walk for Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy. He is also motivated because of the arrival of the eighth overall pick, Michael Penix Jr.
And speaking of MPJ, he has been killing it in pads so far. There have been plenty of highlights of the two gunslingers throwing some beautiful passes that last year's team could only dream about. It has been a lot of fun to watch.
However, you cannot ignore that Penix will be sitting on the bench despite showing he can be a day-one starter. Fortunately, the Falcons found a quarterback who knows his role and is willing to wait patiently.