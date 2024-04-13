3 Problems with Cam Newton's shots at the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Matt Ryan's career was disrespected
Cam Newton and Shannon Sharpe turn the discussion to the weapons that Matt Ryan had throughout his career. This is completely fair considering Ryan did have one of the greatest tight ends of all-time, Julio Jones, and Roddy White as his primary weapons. However, it does ignore what Ryan accomplished with lesser players throughout his career.
What did he manage to accomplish in 2016 with only Jones as a clear star target? The way Ryan's career is talked about is disrespectful to what the quarterback was. If we are being honest Newton's career was at its height unstoppable but in the full picture it isn't close to what Matt Ryan accomplished.
Regardless, conceding Ryan being propped up by great weapons the next assertion jumps the shark. Cam Newton follows naming Ryan's weapons by offering "He had a defense"
Cam isn't wrong in one way, Matt Ryan did indeed have a defense it just was never an elite one. The way the comments are framed makes it seem that Ryan had support that he simply didn't. There is no denying the help that White and Jones were in Ryan's career. But to name the defense is a step too far. Forget elite how many good defenses did Ryan have to lean on in his career?