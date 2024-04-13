3 Problems with Cam Newton's shots at the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. Cam Newton's disrespect is clear jealously
Let's be clear here, Cam Newton is one of the most exciting quarterbacks to play the game. He was exciting to watch and deserved to be feared. He was unstoppable at his peak winning an MVP due to his ability to simply run through the defense.
With that said, playing this style took a toll on Newton's body and ability as a passer. His regression as a passer was clear and left him no longer as a starting option in this league.
Newton's take on Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, and the Falcons all speak to his lack of self-awareness. Cam was great, the key word here being was. The quarterback was a force that demanded your respect and was fun to watch.
Newton was no longer that guy at the end of his career it is why the Panthers moved on twice and the Patriots believed they were better off with Mac Jones. Newton's takes on the Falcons suggest they come from a wish to be the starting quarterback for Atlanta.