3 Prospects the Atlanta Falcons could target trading down in the first round
1. Nolan Smith
Even in Atlanta's current position, it wouldn't be completely shocking to see the team take Smith in the top ten. Outside of Will Anderson, Smith is the best fit for Atlanta when it comes to pass rushers and should still be on the board past the top ten.
While the Falcons shouldn't trade down if they have the chance to draft Jalen Carter only to take the lesser Georgia prospect Smith is a great fit if Carter is off the board.
Smith is a capable run-stopper and plays with a level of physicality that clearly fits the defensive line that Ryan Nielsen is building.
Smith is going to need further development as a pass rusher but the needed size, quickness, and skill are obviously there. Add in the leadership and the glowing terms with which Georgia talks about Smith and it is obvious he would be a great addition to the locker room.
Nolan helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back championship runs that were primarily fueled by Georgia's dominating regular season defense. Adding a day-two pick and still landing an impact defender in Nolan would be a win for Fontenot and the Atlanta front office.