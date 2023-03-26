3 Prospects the Atlanta Falcons could target trading down in the first round
3. Devon Witherspoon
Where Devon Witherspoon is going to fall in this draft remains unclear but it is safe to assume that Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Jalen Carter, and Christian Gonzalez will all be off the board before a team considers taking Devon.
Leaving Devon on the board at eight and perhaps past the top ten. If the Falcons are going to take a defensive player in the first round and the top options are off the board trading outside the top ten and taking Witherspoon is a possibility.
The corner would pair well with A.J. Terrell and give the Falcons impressive depth with Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Casey Hayward locked into contributing roles. Atlanta taking an offensive player in the first would be a surprise and Devon allows the team to add to a rebuilt defense while adding a pick to address the offense or further defensive needs on day two.
Witherspoon would complete a rebuilt secondary that has seen the Falcons add in Jessie Bates and Mike Hughes while bringing back all of their key contributors except for Isaiah Oliver. Clearly, the Atlanta Falcons off-season has been centered around rebuilding the defense under Nielsen and that theme is likely to continue in the first round.