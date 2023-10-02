3 QB trades the Atlanta Falcons should take a chance on
After two rough games by Desmond Ridder, here are three QB trades the Atlanta Falcons should take a gamble on
3 of 4
2. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew has had some excellent moments and some average moments throughout his career. But considering what we are dealing with right now wouldn't we take that?
Finding a quarterback with experience would be a good thing for the Atlanta Falcons. Someone who can quickly find the holes, get the ball out and stay ahead of the chains. That is something that Gardner Minshew would be able to do.
On Indianapolis' side, they have a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson who has been good. If they think he can stay healthy then they may consider moving Minshew for a mid-to-late-round draft pick.