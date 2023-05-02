3 Quarterback moves that show why the Atlanta Falcons stuck with Desmond Ridder
Despite the off-season speculation the Atlanta Falcons could be chasing Lamar Jackson or looking to draft Will Levis every move the team made said otherwise. It was obvious that Atlanta was building this team around second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder wanting to give the first-year starter every chance to succeed.
Ridder's first four starts were average, however, it is important to remember the games were meaningless for Atlanta and the team was without Kyle Pitts or a second receiver. Add in Ridder's ability to take care of the football and stretch the field and there are a lot of reasons to feel good about Desmond in the quarterback's first four starts.
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith made it clear early on this off-season that the team was looking to improve the defense and add weapons for their young quarterback. Taylor Heinicke Atlanta's backup was the first to publicly voice what was already obvious Desmond Ridder is this team's starter for the 2023 season.
Atlanta is making this decision as much due to Ridder's potential as they are to the fact there aren't other easy options. Now clearly wasn't the time to go all in at the position with a myriad of roster needs. Atlanta made the right decision evidenced both by how they built up the roster and other quarterback moves around the league.