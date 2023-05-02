3 Quarterback moves that show why the Atlanta Falcons stuck with Desmond Ridder
3. Aaron Rodgers
The Atlanta Falcons were clearly never a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, however, let's look at the deal for the veteran and consider the cost. The Jets paid what will turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers stays healthy as well as allowing the Packers to move up and giving the team day-two selections.
All of this to add a veteran player who has talked retirement for the last two seasons and was unable to beat the Lions to make the playoffs at the end of last season. Rodgers now joins a division with Tua and Josh Allen in a conference with Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Trevor Lawrence.
The Jets paid a heavy price for a player that may retire after a single season and clearly has the deck stacked against him against much young quarterbacks. Atlanta doesn't have the extra assets at this point to spend on a veteran option.
When you consider this and look at the possible fits this off-season it becomes consistently clear that Desmond Ridder was the best and arguably only option for a team that needed to focus on building a complete roster. Whether or not Ridder proves to be the answer giving the quarterback the 2023 season was the right decision.