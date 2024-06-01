3 Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins could pass in rankings this season
By Nick Halden
1. Aaron Rodgers
Already there is an argument the Atlanta Falcons quarterback deserves to be ahead of this year's version of Rodgers. However, based on what the veteran has accomplished there is going to be many rankings that have Rodgers firmly ahead of Kirk Cousins.
Both quarterbacks are aging and are coming off of the same season-ending injury. Rodgers spent the second half of the 2023 season flirting with a comeback that was never going to happen. One could argue that it was a veteran quarterback fighting for relevance knowing the way his career is heading.
It is as if Tom Brady has broken NFL pundits into believing that every good or great quarterback is going to play at a high level deep into their thirties. This is the reason Atlanta added a piece behind Cousins and why the Jets could be in trouble this season.
Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs two years ago and since that time has either been injured or an average quarterback. The last time we saw Rodgers for a full game was in Green Bay as he tossed a game-sealing interception. The idea that Cousins is going to rank above this version of Rodgers isn't much of a leap.