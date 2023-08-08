3 Quarterbacks that can step in if Ridder struggles or faces injury this season
By Nick Halden
Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons must take a step forward this season if the head coach doesn't want his seat to grow warm. No longer does the team have the excuse of lack of cap space or a coaching staff working to put in their own plan. This is year three for this coaching staff and front office and the time to win is now.
Early on this off-season, the team made it clear that they were building around second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. They were uninterested in attempting to draft a project quarterback or overpay for Derek Carr or Jimmy G. clearly content to build around their young starter.
Part of this was a lack of options while another is the clear belief that this team has in Desmond moving forward. While there are concerns the growth and potential of Ridder are clearly enough to believe that he is capable of being a long-term answer.
However, in this league, it is clearly wise to have backup plans not only in case Ridder is injured but in case the quarterback fails to play to the level he is capable of and Atlanta quickly needs to pivot. If that were to happen here are the three most likely starters for Atlanta.