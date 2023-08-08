3 Quarterbacks that can step in if Ridder struggles or faces injury this season
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Atlanta Falcons fans should get a good look at Taylor Heinicke during the preseason for those that haven't seen much of his game with Washington. Heinicke isn't an elite athlete but relies on his ability to read the field and make quick decisions using his legs to buy time or take what the defense gives him.
Taylor clearly puts in the time and effort but lacks a lot of the ability you want from your franchise quarterback.
Arthur Smith's offense is perfectly set up for Taylor Heinicke if injury or struggles were to strike. It is hard to see the team pivoting away from both Heinicke and Ridder unless Arthur Smith believes there is a superior option that gives the team a better chance at the playoffs.
Heinicke does have one playoff start under his belt playing Tom Brady's Bucs giving a far more talented team a tough time in his lone playoff game. In the two seasons since Heinicke has been in and out of the starting lineup doing just enough to keep earning chances but not enough to win a starting job in Washington or elsewhere. Taylor is a great backup option but if Atlanta is in a playoff position and needs another answer there are two other players the team should consider.