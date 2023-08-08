3 Quarterbacks that can step in if Ridder struggles or faces injury this season
By Nick Halden
2. Matt Ryan
Perhaps this is a bit of nostalgia talking but watching Ryan at Atlanta Falcons training camp and remembering what he meant to this franchise a return isn't completely off the table. A return in all likelihood is going to be as a coach or in the front office in some capacity not as a starting quarterback for the franchise.
However, if things were to go badly for Ridder and the team is still serious about attempting to contend calling Matt Ryan out of the CBS booth wouldn't be the worst idea. Ryan struggled badly the last time he suited up for the Falcons but a lot of this was due to a bad offensive line and a lack of targets.
Arthur Smith's run game hadn't been fully installed and Ryan was often left to simply take punishment or throw the ball up for Kyle Pitts in his rookie season. If Desmond Ridder is unable to play at the expected level there is a world in which the Falcons consider a reunion.
Ryan made it clear when joining the CBS booth that this wasn't a retirement but simply stepping away from the game for a bit. If needed could Ryan be tempted to return this season?