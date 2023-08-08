3 Quarterbacks that can step in if Ridder struggles or faces injury this season
By Nick Halden
3. Carson Wentz
True desperation time here at the position if the Falcons are willing to go out and sign veteran Carson Wentz. The former Eagles quarterback has bounced around the league since leaving Philly failing with the Colts and Commanders who were both searching for stability from the position.
Wentz is the complete opposite of Atlanta's current backup in that he has all of the talent in the world but fails to execute or lead. Whether it was a loss of confidence watching his backup win the Super Bowl or simply regression back to the player he always was Wentz has never gotten close to the player he was early on with the Eagles.
However, if the Falcons get in a position to search for a starter in the 2023 season they can't afford to be picky. Wentz is the lone free agent left on the market that clearly would fit the offense and have a chance to start if the team needs to find another answer other than the two they have on the roster.
This extremely unlikely scenario only plays out if the team faces a crisis at the position and is willing to explore all options even quarterbacks that are clearly no longer starters in this league.