3 Quarterbacks that make the most sense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Russell Wilson
Aside from both having a healthy disdain for Sean Payton, it is hard to find what Russell Wilson and this Atlanta fanbase and roster have in common. To put it simplistically the Falcons are quarterback desperate and Wilson might well be their best and cheapest option.
The quarterback isn't the player he once was in Seattle, however, he is a very capable game manager. Even with Arthur Smith as the head coach the Falcons are in the playoffs in the 2023 season with Wilson as their starting quarterback. He is a distributor who is capable of buying time with his legs and will play to the level that fans hoped to see from Desmond Ridder.
The thing that makes Wilson so appealing is the fact the Broncos are likely going to be paying the bulk of his salary. Sign Wilson for nothing and focus on building out a complete roster drafting a quarterback in the mid or later rounds. You have a veteran leader and take a chance on finding a quarterback in the draft as well. Give Raheem Morris an adult at the position and this team is playoff-bound.
However, the issue is this is simply a short-term solution and brings a player with a clear ceiling where Atlanta wants to find a difference-maker.