3 Quarterbacks that make the most sense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
What do NFL pundits have against Kirk Cousins? Yes, we know his record in the playoffs and prime time. Kirk Cousins deserves as much love and respect as Dak Prescott or Tua are given with their respective teams. He is often a top-ten player in his position and consistently goes out and gives his team a chance to win.
Looking back at the rosters Kirk has played on which one should the quarterback have taken on a deep playoff run? All of the teams had clearly coaching or defensive flaws that helped to end the season for the veteran. This isn't to say that Kirk isn't without some clear faults as well, but considering who Atlanta has had the last two years at the position they are difficult to notice.
Whether or not Cousins could win a Super Bowl is up for debate, however, it is clear on this Atlanta roster the team would be an NFC contender with Kirk. How many NFC quarterbacks would you clearly rank ahead of the veteran? He is a boring and pricey answer but one that would guarantee the Falcons a playoff spot and a chance to make some noise in the NFC.