3 Quarterbacks that would make the Atlanta Falcons playoff contenders in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Caleb Williams
Ignore the immense criticism around Caleb and simply turn on the tape and watch what Williams can do. The Bears would be crazy to pass up the chance to draft a quarterback who can instantly be a top-ten player at his position. Williams should end up with the Bears, however, there is a chance they stick with Fields and opt to allow a bidding war for the right to wake the USC quarterback.
If you're the Falcons, there is no bigger win-now move than trading up for Caleb Williams. While last year's trade for the Panthers in a similar spot serves as a cautionary tale this quarterback class is far more clear. Drake Maye is in second place behind who is the obvious first pick in this draft.
Caleb Williams with a trio of Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London as his primary weapons would be a problem in year one for the NFC. We have watched both the Eagles and Cowboys implode while the 49ers have looked human. This is a wide-open conference and the Falcons adding Caleb Williams adds another contender to the list in the 2024 season.