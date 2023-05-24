3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could target due to new rule
By Nick Halden
It is clear that the Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2023 season with Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback and Taylor Heinicke in a mentor/backup role. There was very little that was interesting this off-season about Atlanta's depth chart at quarterback until the new rule was announced that opens up every team an extra roster spot for a third quarterback.
This opens up a slight possibility that Atlanta could consider adding to the position if Arthur Smith isn't happy with Logan Woodside or undrafted rookie Austin Aune as the third game-day option. The most likely option is the team moves forward with Woodside who has a history with Smith and is a veteran backup.
Despite this being the likely outcome and looking around the league there are clearly players Atlanta should consider adding as emergency options. With Ridder and Heinicke locked in and a roster built to win with little from the quarterback position being needed this is obviously an afterthought but it still is worth considering the possible fits.
The important part of this position is adding a player that could help the Falcons win if forced into action but not one that will threaten Ridder or Heinicke providing unneeded controversy.