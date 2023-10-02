3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to after London debacle
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are unlikely to make a quarterback change when you consider Arthur Smith's recent history at the position. Whether it was chasing off Matt Ryan to go after Deshaun Watson or sticking with Marcus Mariota for far too long it is the one position the head coach and front office haven't handled well.
Sunday in London this was on full display with Desmond Ridder having the worst start of his career. Yes, there was one nice drive and a touchdown throw to Drake London but this hardly offsets the three turnovers or consistently ugly play.
If Arthur Smith doesn't want his seat to grow warm the Falcons are going to have to make a change soon. This defense and Atlanta's skill players are being wasted due to the most important position on the field being far from capable.
Ridder hasn't been helped by Arthur Smith's offensive style but this doesn't excuse the consistent misses and unforced turnovers. If the Falcons want this season to end differently than the last two it starts with being unafraid to make a quarterback change and being willing to perhaps take a big swing with a number of interesting names potentially hitting the trade market.