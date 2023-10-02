3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to after London debacle
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke isn't a franchise quarterback we watched the veteran in Washington go through consistent ups and downs. However, it is also true that there is zero argument that Heinicke is a better player than Desmond Ridder at this point in their respective careers.
Heinicke isn't as naturally gifted as Desmond but he is a superior decision-maker and at least gives the team a chance to energize a dead offense. You have spent back to back games failing to make it to ten points despite both games being well within reach until late in the second half.
Give your offense a chance to reset and even if Heinicke isn't your long-term plan this season the veteran can fill in and be an upgrade over Desmond. Starting Taylor, however, is admitting that you made a mistake at the quarterback position and will yet again be facing questions in the 2024 off-season.
This doesn't seem something that Arthur Smith is capable of considering how long the head coach sticks with players and offensive strategies that are obviously failing. Putting in Taylor is the obvious move, however, there are two names that could be on the market that are far more fun to entertain.