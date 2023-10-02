3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to after London debacle
By Nick Halden
2. Matt Ryan
Yes, Matt Ryan is clearly aging and not the player that the veteran once was. However, with this defense and these skill positions what is the veteran's ceiling at this point in his career? It is hard to believe that this ceiling wouldn't be a huge upgrade over Desmond Ridder and at least give the team a consistent change on offense.
The one downside to this move is the obvious pass protection issues that Atlanta is having. Ryan's struggles with Indy and his final season in Atlanta were due to the punishment he consistently took from the poor protection.
If Atlanta were to even entertain this move it is because they believe their pass protection is going to get drastically better and afford for Ryan's lack of mobility. Matt would be handed the best team of playmakers he has had since Atlanta's Super Bowl run and would have arguably the best defense of his career.
Again it is worth pointing out that Arthur Smith returning to Matt Ryan would be admitting he made a mistake something that doesn't seem to be likely. However, there is no denying that even an ancient Ryan gives this team a far better chance and would demand the opposing defense respect the passing game.