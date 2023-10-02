3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to after London debacle
By Nick Halden
3. Is Kirk Cousins going to be on the market?
This is a question that truly can't be answered at this point in the season but if there is any chance of landing the veteran as a one year rental Atlanta has to consider it. Cousins on this team makes Atlanta an NFC contender and the clear NFC South favorite in a division that remains wide open.
Yes, Cousins has had his issues in big games, unlike Ridder, however, the quarterback is good enough to play his teams into those big spots. The argument for Desmond was simply that Atlanta needed a top 15-20 quarterback to consistently win games.
That opinion has proven correct with Atlanta hanging in games despite Ridder objectively being one of the three worst starters in the league. Cousins is at worst a top 12-14 quarterback and makes the Atlanta offense a serious contender. The problem again here is whether or not the Vikings will punt on the season and trade veterans content to start over and call this a lost season. That seems unlikely but if it happens Atlanta has to at least pick up the phone.