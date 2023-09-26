3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Ridder doesn't improve
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
If the Atlanta Falcons do choose to pivot away from Desmond Ridder at some point this season this is the obvious and most likely answer. Taylor Heinicke is the exact type of player that Arthur Smith needs to demand respect in the passing game while being a completely run-focused team.
It is easy to imagine what Heinicke could have accomplished in Washington if he had the run game that Arthur Smith's team now offers. Taylor isn't going to hit on the deep ball but the veteran will hit the easy throws that Desmond Ridder is missing.
Both against Green Bay and Detroit the playbook was opened up for Desmond and the results were frustrating. If not for the impressive comeback against the Packers there would already be some discussion about the position for Atlanta.
In truth, the Packers should have beaten Atlanta dropping two balls that hit defenders right in the hands and would have flipped the game. If these types of mistakes and misses continue for Desmond it is easy to see why the Falcons may begin to discuss a change deeper into the season. Heinicke is a limited player but one that can hit plays that Ridder is missing.