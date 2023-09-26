3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Ridder doesn't improve
By Nick Halden
2. Carson Wentz
If the Falcons are truly desperate and want a player with a higher upside than Taylor Heinicke your options are either Carson Wentz or another veteran we will talk about next. Wentz was an MVP-level player at one point in his career and has been put in a lot of bad situations with unfair expectations.
He deserves far more credit for his level of play in Indy and clearly can make throws that Ridder and Heinicke simply cannot. The downside of this is the obvious reality that bringing in a new quarterback who doesn't know your playbook is setting you both up for failure.
Bringing in another quarterback means something has truly gone wrong and there is reason for a level of desperation. Wentz deserves a shot in the league and likely is going to be signed before the Falcons are done fully evaluating Desmond Ridder.
If, however, Ridder isn't the answer and the veteran is still on the market you have a player with a higher upside than Heinicke that gives you a chance for a consistent passing attack. Atlanta clearly needs to improve in their pass protection but the level of play from the quarterback position has been a problem as well early on.