3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Ridder doesn't improve
By Nick Halden
3. Matt Ryan
Indulge the nostalgia for a bit and consider what Matt Ryan could accomplish with this defense and far better weapons than we saw in his final season. Yes, if the pass protection doesn't improve this would end badly but it is still fun to consider what the veteran could accomplish if healthy in this run-focused offense.
Ryan was clearly aging in his final season with Indy and struggled to turn the ball over consistently. Add in the fact that Smith clearly wants a mobile quarterback to run his offense and this fit just isn't going to happen unless things really go wrong for the Falcons.
Still, it is fun to consider even at this late stage of his career what the veteran could do with Drake London, Jonnu Smith, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier. If Ridder struggles and Heinicke isn't trusted Matt Ryan knows Arthur Smith and the Falcons better than any other possible option.
One last run with the team before they search for a long-term answer next off-season would be a fun story if Desmond Ridder fails. Again it is worth pointing out here that Desmond deserves every chance to prove he is the answer. It isn't time to make a change just yet but the first three weeks from Ridder have been admittedly underwhelming.