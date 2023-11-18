3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in 2024
By Nick Halden
Barring an unexpected run the Atlanta Falcons are going to be in the quarterback market this off-season. Taylor Heinicke clearly is a great backup but not a starting option for the franchise. Desmond Ridder should be given a chance to change Atlanta's mind but for now, there is no question this is a franchise hunting for an answer at the most important position.
Whether Atlanta chooses to chase a veteran or draft a quarterback likely depends a lot on whether Arthur Smith retains his head coaching job. If Smith is still in place the team will likely look to add a veteran that can win right away.
A new head coach means the Falcons are more likely to use their first-round pick to chase after a quarterback. With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye both out of reach the fit for the Falcons is less clear.
What is clear for the Falcons is the quarterbacks they must avoid spending for. Whether in free agency or in the draft players the Falcons should be wary of, for a team that appears a quarterback away from being an NFC contender. Atlanta's quarterbacks to avoid starts with perhaps the exact quarterback Arthur Smith would want.