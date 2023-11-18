3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill had his best moment when the Titans ended Tom Brady's Patriots career with a loss. That is the height of the Titans' offense under Tannehill and Arthur Smith. After that Tannehill started to struggle with injuries and turnovers. His time with the Titans was productive in the regular season but it was clear the veteran wasn't going to be the reason the Titans won meaningful games.
This theme has continued to the point that the Titans have drafted a quarterback each of the last two years. Malik Willis appears to have been a swing and a miss, however, Will Levis has been promising for Titans fans. Tannehill is on his way out and if Arthur Smith is still in Atlanta there will be obvious ties to his former quarterback.
Smith already had his chance to go down memory lane with Marcus Mariota. Mariota was far worse than his seasons with the Titans and Arthur benched Marcus in the team's final games. Signing Tannehill would be a mistake that sets this franchise back another year and promises more of the same average results. His best seasons are far behind him, Tannehill can't be a consideration for the Falcons this off-season.