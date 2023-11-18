3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Jameis Winston
There was a time that this appeared an interesting desperation fit for the Falcons if they missed on Kirk Cousins or their preferred draft targets. Winston put up eye-popping numbers with the Bucs, never hesitating to look for the big play or stretch the field. The problem with this is that it ended with a touchdown just as often as it did a poor decision. Winston playing against the Vikings served as a reminder of what any team gets if they sign the veteran.
Jameis came in and instantly got the offense going looking far better than Derek Carr. The veteran quarterback threw a great touchdown pass that put the Saints back into the game. Winston followed this up with an ugly interception that could have been avoided. Winston forced a play that wasn't there and it ended the comeback the Saints were mounting.
Jameis isn't a fit for the Falcons considering the team's existing struggles turning the ball over. Yes, with Winston you get the big play ability but the turnovers are going to lead to frustration and the Falcons continuing to lose games.