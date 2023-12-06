3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should be cautious of chasing
By Nick Halden
Desmond Ridder isn't going to be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback in 2024 barring an unbelievable finish. The quarterback has been given this season and has failed to make the most of it getting benched and struggling with turnovers. Even if the current playoff standings hold and Atlanta hosts a playoff game, they are still a team in the quarterback market at the end of the season.
Desmond Ridder can obviously change that by playing a great playoff game and finishing strong down the stretch. However, this seems the least likely outcome with what we have seen from Ridder this season.
The Atlanta quarterback has all the ability but has struggled to read the field or look off the defense. Ridder's problem isn't reading the field or the ability to make all the throws. It is the instant decision making and staring his receivers down. A large part of the blame belongs on Arthur Smith's passing concepts. However, a good quarterback still doesn't make the mistakes and miss the throws that Ridder has this season.
With the team likely in the quarterback market, they must be very careful not to land a quarterback that will put the team in a worse position.