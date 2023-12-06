3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should be cautious of chasing
By Nick Halden
1. Kyler Murray
This is going to be a name that is suggested for the Atlanta Falcons and clearly makes a lot of sense. That is before you look at Kyler's contract and consider what it means for Atlanta's roster. Kyler is yet to prove he is a playoff performer, and he is paid as if he is capable of carrying a team through the playoffs. Aside from the contract issue you also have the debate as to whether the Cardinals move him or choose to head into 2024 keeping their quarterback.
Kyler would be a fun fit for the Atlanta Falcons and perfectly fit what Arthur Smith wants to do at the quarterback position. Murray is a great play action quarterback who still has elite speed even after the injury. Despite his size and injury history the quarterback can make all of the needed throws and would have far better weapons in Atlanta.
The fit makes sense on every level until you begin to look at the contract and consider what the Falcons would have to give up to make the cap situation work. Kyler Murray in Atlanta is a fun thought one that would give the Falcons the quarterback they miss but take away the cap that has built a great roster.