3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should be cautious of chasing
By Nick Halden
2. Justin Fields
Another quarterback that we aren't sure what his team is going to decide. The Bears have a shot at landing Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with two top ten picks and currently the first overall choice. Moving Fields and drafting Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. or Brock Bowers would be a fun offensive reset. This is a Bears team that has seem hot and cold on Fields already and clearly now have the ability to move on.
Justin Fields has clear ties to Georgia and would be an interesting addition to the Falcons offense. The contract here isn't a concern but Justin's ability as a passer is. Fields is so terribly inconsistent in his reads and how he plays the position. One week Fields can look like the clear best player on the field and the next like it is his first time playing the position.
Clearly if the Bears choose to move on that is a bit of a red flag for a team that has spent the last two years on Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. Unlike Kyler Murray this isn't a definite no. It is, however, a reason to be very careful before opting to trade the quarterback