3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should be cautious of this offseason
By Nick Halden
There will be a myriad of changes for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason with the Arthur Smith era now at an end. Smith has been fired and the Falcons now will look to find both their head coach and quarterback of the future.
Who the Falcons decide on at head coach will have a lot to do with how they attack the quarterback position. We do know that Arthur Blank wants to win now and could look to add a veteran coach and quarterback to accomplish this.
Even with Arthur Smith, with just a capable quarterback the Falcons would be in the playoffs right now. So often with the game on the line Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke would make the one mistake that ends the game. Both quarterbacks were only consistent at missing wide-open receivers and creating turnovers.
One has to feel for Ridder considering how he was managed this season. However, the level of play cannot be acceptable for an NFL quarterback. With Atlanta in the quarterback market, they will be tied in rumors and suggestions to any quarterback in the draft or on the market. With this in mind, here are three names the Falcons must be very cautious of adding.