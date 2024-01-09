3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should be cautious of this offseason
By Nick Halden
2. Michael Penix Jr.
This take could prove to age very poorly when you consider the talent of Penix. The Washington quarterback is one of the best prospects in this draft. However, you have to consider the age concerns as well as the extensive injury history.
Penix has been in college for so long due to continual season-ending injuries. It is an alarming history that is going to keep the quarterback from being selected at the top of this draft. Penix in Atlanta should only happen if the Falcons have a very capable veteran backup to pair with the rookie understanding how the season could end.
Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, and Ryan Tannehill are some names to watch if the Falcons opt to go this route. In fairness, this should be Atlanta's approach if they draft a quarterback at all. Considering their recent struggles at the position the team should spend at quarterback and opt to have Desmond Ridder as the inactive third option. There are plenty of veterans that would be an upgrade as a backup and help Falcons fans rest a bit easier if they choose to draft Penix.