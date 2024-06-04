3 Questionable decisions Atlanta Falcons and Terry Fontenot made this offseason
By Nick Halden
1. Settling for a third-round pass rusher
Let's ignore how the draft fell for a moment and focus on the offseason as a whole. There isn't a legitimate argument to be made that Trice was the best possible player you could add to the edge position. Yes, the defensive line additions will help, but none will offer the consistent pressure a capable edge will bring.
Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter didn't get the job done last year. Despite some solid growth from Ebiketie, it was an ugly season for pass rushers in Atlanta. The Falcons' decision to add Trice and run it back is the biggest weakness of their offseason. There is an argument to be made even as we head into the summer upgrades sit in free agency.
It would be difficult for the Falcons not to improve the position. Atlanta had chances in the free agency and trade markets and opted to wait for the draft. On draft weekend the team seemed more interested in adding depth than looking for a starter at their weakest position. It was poor management of the position and remains the team's biggest weakness. Atlanta should start actively looking for possible upgrades at a position they seem content with consistently underachieving.