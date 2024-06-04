3 Questionable decisions Atlanta Falcons and Terry Fontenot made this offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Retaining Taylor Heinicke
Why did the Falcons keep Taylor Heinicke on the roster? The veteran quarterback seems to be a great teammate and has an inspiring story that makes it easy to cheer for the veteran. However, this league is not about either of those things but about what you do on the field in the biggest moments. Heinicke was every bit as bad as Desmond Ridder last season failing in key spots.
With this in mind, the Falcons could have cut Heinicke and freed up $7-million in cap space. Instead, the Falcons opted to re-work Taylor's deal while adding Cousins and Penix. It is a head-scratching trio of moves when you consider them together.
If the goal was to have a great third option at the position there were obvious upgrades in free agency. The Falcons could have added a far more experienced veteran who could have helped Penix while saving cap space.
Heinicke could still be cut this offseason making the decision all the more odd to re-work his deal and avoid the obvious cap savings to make another move. The Falcon's decision-making at quarterback continues to be extremely questionable.