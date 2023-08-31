3 Questions the Atlanta Falcons are facing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
1. How healthy will the secondary be in week one?
The Atlanta Falcons worked out former Patriots corner Malcolm Butler on Tuesday a move that likely points to questions about Atlanta's health at the position. Butler hasn't played at a high level in a very long time and Atlanta giving the veteran a workout speaks to a team that is preparing to be without starters in week one against Carolina.
Perhaps one of Jeff Okudah or Mike Hughes will be ready but for now, it is safe to assume that it will be A.J. Terrell, Clark Phillips, Dee Alford, and Tre Flowers starting the season for Atlanta in the secondary.
Considering how little time the offensive line is going to give Bryce Young to throw and the quality of his targets this isn't detrimental for week one. However, it is a concern for a team that needs at least one of Okudah or Hughes healthy heading into the season.
If the team were to add to the position it likely signals a far longer injury than expected for one of both players. Atlanta spent a lot of money this off-season on improving the defense and building it around the defensive line and secondary depth. Depth that is likely going to be challenged greatly early on this season.