3 Questions the Atlanta Falcons are facing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
2. Will Arthur Smith ignoring the receiver position hurt Desmond Ridder?
On Atlanta's current roster, the team only has a combined three seasons of over 500 receiving yards at the receiver position. This speaks to the complete lack of experience and depth that the Falcons continue to put in the position.
Arthur Smith views his playmakers apart from position viewing Cordarrelle Patterson, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Jonnu Smith all as great targets in this offense. While the head coach isn't wrong it still would be reassuring to have a bit of traditional depth at the receiver position. The Falcons are one injury away from having starting Josh Ali and Mack Hollins at the position.
While you could argue for Hodge or Scotty Miller both players the point remains the same. If Drake London were to go down at any point this season it is hard to feel good about Atlanta's depth at the position.
This has been a continual problem for Arthur Smith's teams over the past two seasons and clearly is a cause for some level of concern. The Falcons are extremely talented at the skills positions but regardless of how you view positions this is a passing league and at some point, your depth or lack thereof at receiver is going to be tested.