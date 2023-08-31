3 Questions the Atlanta Falcons are facing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
3. How concerned should Atlanta be at lack of depth at linebacker?
Mykal Walker was one of the preseason's surprise cuts with the team opting to move on from a player that clearly wasn't fitting into this new-look defense. Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss are going to be expected to take over starting roles and neither player has enough on their resume for the Falcons to feel completely comfortable with this decision.
Andersen did a lot of great things in his rookie season but is going to be taking on far more snaps and needs to develop far more quickly than expected. Rashaan Evans was this team's leading tackler last season and Mykal Walker was the second option at the position for much of last season.
You lost your two biggest pieces at the position attempting to improve. While the team is unlikely to miss Walker the loss of Rashaan Evans is quickly going to be felt if Elliss and Andersen don't play to expectations.
Atlanta's attention this off-season went to the secondary, pass rush, and defensive interior. While overall the defense is improved and looks far deeper this is one position that the Falcons clearly took a step back when it comes to depth.