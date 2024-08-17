3 Questions the Atlanta Falcons need to answer vs. Baltimore Ravens
By Nick Halden
1. Is Atlanta's emergency quarterback on this roster?
While not among the most pressing questions facing this Atlanta Falcons roster it is one we might have an answer for by the end of the weekend. Nathan Rourke was the expected answer last week and the moment proved too big for the quarterback.
Atlanta released Rourke and re-signed undrafted free agent John Paddock. Paddock should be expected to be given plenty of snaps today as the Falcons evaluate the young quarterback. Heinicke is no longer in the equation and Atlanta has Cousins as the starter and Penix locked in as the backup.
If the emergency quarterback was forced into the lineup the season is over for the Falcons. This question is more about knowing which development project Atlanta will take on and whether that answer is currently on the roster. A rough day from Paddock could force the team to make another move at the position.
On the flip side, a strong performance could give the Falcons a great story and put Paddock in the position to claim a surprise role. As much as he isn't expected to factor into the team's long-term plans it does provide the last answer for the quarterback depth chart.