3 Questions the Atlanta Falcons need to answer vs. Baltimore Ravens
By Nick Halden
2. Can anyone rush the passer?
If it is anything like last week's preseason opener the Falcons aren't going to start a lot of key players this week. Still, watching the pass rush and waiting for anyone to step up is critical. Last week's game saw the Falcons lose safety depth and rookie pass rusher Bralen Trice.
Trice was the only noteworthy move the Falcons had made in the position despite losing both Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. Two of your better pass rushers are now gone on a unit that was already struggling to find consistent production. Add in the loss of the rookie and this Atlanta pass rush looks as shaky as any unit in recent memory.
Falcons fans need a reason to buy into Terry Fontenot's lack of attention to an obvious need. After watching how the quarterback and receiver positions were handled in similar circumstances over the last three years that is a difficult task.
Atlanta needs a surprise contributor to step up and prove perhaps Atlanta's offseason isn't as misguided as it appears. Whether it is Arnold Ebiketie or a surprise edge option the Falcons need someone to prove they can get to the quarterback and not be the glaring weakness the position appears to be.