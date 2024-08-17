3 Questions the Atlanta Falcons need to answer vs. Baltimore Ravens
By Nick Halden
3. Who steps up at receiver?
Atlanta is heading into the regular season with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud as their starters. Barring a surprise move or injury this is the trio fans can expect to see on the field in Zac Robinson's offense.
Behind them, however, is where things have grown extremely unclear. Last Friday's preseason game did little to aid any of Atlanta's options when it comes to 4th and 5th place on the receiver depth chart. Watching whether someone can step up and show chemistry with Penix or Paddock is something to keep a close eye on.
With Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts all needing touches as well the 4th receiver isn't as important for the Falcons. Still, you would like to see a veteran or a surprise young player give the team depth they are confident can step in during any injury issues the team faces at the position.
Casey Washington seems to be the favorite to step into that role. The rookie receiver had a mixed game in the first week attempting to step into the role expect of the injured Rondale Moore. While receiving plenty of targets it was a middling performance for the Falcons rookie.
Looking for a step forward in week two or another surprise option to give Atlanta fans a bit of reassurance that the depth is better than it appears.