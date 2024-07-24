3 questions the Falcons must answer during training camp
Players report for training camp on Wednesday, July 24th.
2. Who will provide depth at wide receiver?
We know Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore will get the bulk of the reps at wide receiver, but past that, it is an open competition.
You would figure that Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge would be next on the depth chart. They both can produce on offense when called upon and are excellent special teamers. Then you have rookie Casey Washington who Zac Robinson will look to develop into his own Puka Nacua.
However, Chris Blair and Josh Ali bring some experience to the group while Isaiah Wooden was a top undrafted free-agent signing. This will be a tightly contested battle for the few remaining spots on the final roster. Hopefully, training camp will give clarity on how the depth chart will fall at the position.