3 questions the Falcons must answer during training camp
3. Where will the sack production come from?
The Atlanta Falcons have one of the weakest positions in the entire NFL at edge rusher. They have young talent but no one who has proven they can get hands on the quarterback consistently.
Guys like Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice need to come out on fire during training camp. As we are all aware, there is nothing worse than a defense that can't get pressure. Someone during training camp needs to prove they can be a double-digit sack artist.
If there is a silver lining it is that the Dirty Birds have a deep and formidable group in the trenches. Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, and others will take some pressure off the edge (pun unintended). Still, an interior pass rush is only as good as the contain on the quarterback.
Watch for Ebiketie to take that next step and prove why he was worthy of a second-round pick.