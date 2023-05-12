3 Reasonable expectations for Desmond Ridder after the 2023 NFL draft
By Nick Halden
Expectations for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons offense should obviously be altered after the 2023 draft landing Bijan Robinson and Bergeron as their starting left guard. Atlanta's offense was already expected to be focused on the run with the addition of a clear star in Robinson Atlanta's rushing attack will completely dominate the offense.
With a great offensive line and an improved defense, Arthur Smith is clearly going to play football his way. Expectations for Ridder should be adjusted accordingly as the team now has three great rushing options in Allgeier, Patterson, and Robinson.
One avenue Atlanta could explore with such great depth is putting Patterson back in the utility role he played at such a high level in the 2021 season. Putting Patterson all over the field while Robinson or Allgeier is in the backfield is the most straightforward way to keep all three players consistently playing a role.
Atlanta lacks depth at the pass catcher as well and could benefit from having Patterson play receiver consistently.
Ridder's path to success isn't going to get any easier with two star targets (Drake London and Kyle Pitts) and an offense that simply needs the second-year quarterback to play point guard.