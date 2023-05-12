3 Reasonable expectations for Desmond Ridder after the 2023 NFL draft
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder passes for over 3,800 yards in his first season as a starter
Again it is important to remember that Atlanta is going to be focused on running the ball, however, there will be times Ridder will be forced to consistently pass. Whether it is the clock or Atlanta falling behind this league demands a capable passer and to finish with 3,800 yards Ridder only needs to average just over 220 yards per game.
When you have Kyle Pitts and Drake London this should be a very accomplishable goal for the second-year quarterback. Add in the consistent screen game to Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson who are both great receivers and it isn't out of the question Ridder reaches 4,000 passing yards.
It isn't the lack of ability that has Ridder landing at 3,800 but considering how often Atlanta will simply be running the ball. Jimmy G. is a great comparison based on the offensive system Atlanta will run, a veteran quarterback who finished with 3,978 and 3,810 passing yards in seasons the veteran played 15 games or more.
Expecting Ridder to reach this number is a fair expectation considering the degree of difficulty and the quarterback's target options.