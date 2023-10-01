3 Reasonable expectations for Desmond Ridder in game four
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons must finish with over 200 passing yards and at least one passing touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons passing yardage totals thus far have been 115, 237. and 201 passing yards in their first three games. The first two totals were low but enough to get the job done despite the passing attack clearly struggling. To win a game against Trevor Lawrence and this team you need not only a great rushing attack but a quarterback that can take some of the pressure off Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Finishing the game with more than 200 yards and at least one air score should be easy enough for the second-year quarterback. This secondary has been struggling and was often exposed by C.J. Stroud and an underwhelming cast in Houston.
Playing the Jaguars in London the Falcons have the advantage of not facing the Florida heat and have far better weapons than the Texans currently feature. Look for Arthur Smith to bring the screen game back and put Desmond Ridder on the move more often to allow his quarterback to settle into this one.
If Ridder can't hit these numbers and the Falcons lose alarm bells will be going off for the Atlanta offense.