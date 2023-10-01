3 Reasonable expectations for Desmond Ridder in game four
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder must do a far better job protecting the football
Just as great throws that are tipped or dropped count for interceptions if the defense makes a play the opposite is true when you gift-wrap the ball to a defender who drops it. Twice against Green Bay and once against the Lions, we watched as Desmond dropped back and seemed to be throwing it directly to a defender.
This was supposed to be one of Ridder's strong points in that the quarterback makes the right decisions and protects the football. A turnover prone game manager isn't going to cut it and while Desmond has only one pick on the season the chances have been there for the defense.
It is an easy fix for Ridder and surely is something the quarterback and coaching staff focused on watching back each of the last two games. While the pass protection getting cleaned up will go a long way in helping Desmond make the right read the quarterback is still responsible for the poor decisions he has made even if it didn't cost the team.
Against Green Bay Ridder battled back and put together his best quarter of football leading a comeback and making all the right decisions. That is the Desmond the Falcons badly need to show up in London.