3 Reasonable expectations for Desmond Ridder in game four
By Nick Halden
3. Ridder will be on the move more often
If your pass protection is breaking down and the defense is hyper focused on the backs an easy help is if your quarterback is mobile. Ridder is a far better runner than many give him credit for and we saw that this was the case against the Packers.
In the other two games Ridder has zero rushing touchdowns and a combined two rushing yards. That isn't acceptable in Arthur Smith's system and with Ridder's talent. It clearly helped Desmond settle into the Packers game and was a weapon that helped get the offense rolling. Granted expectations should be checked Ridder scrambled for 39 yards and a touchdown in that game.
The quarterback isn't in the league of Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts but is a capable rusher and can consistently hit that mark and help open up the offense. If Arthur Smith isn't going to drastically alter his passing strategy (as he should) the next best thing is changing Ridder's movement. Use Desmond as a rusher early on in this game and set the tone for an offense that badly needs Ridder to settle in.