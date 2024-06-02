3 Reasons a Justin Jefferson trade makes little sense for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
1. Cap space
Already this offseason you have spent top dollar on Darnell Mooney, Kirk Cousins, and the backup quarterback position. As much money as the Falcons have sunk into Mooney, Cousins, Heinicke, and their current veterans it is going to be difficult to pay all of their upcoming free agents.
In the next three years Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, and A.J. Terrell will all need to be re-signed or due extensions. You have extensive money locked up in Kirk Cousins and that leaves your margin for error in taking on other big contracts very slim.
Justin Jefferson is a freak of nature, but Atlanta's problem hasn't been adding talented playmakers. Their problem has been a continual lack of depth and an inability to find a quarterback or coach willing to get them the ball. The idea of reuniting Kirk Cousins and Jefferson is nice, however, it would only happen due to the Vikings deeming Atlanta's compensation more valuable than paying Jefferson themselves.
Part of what made the end of the Matt Ryan era so ugly was complete cap mismanagement. This was highlighted by the team paying their players too soon or handing out clear contracts overpays. Adding Justin Jefferson could well fall into that category despite his immense talent.