3 Reasons Arthur Blank landed the perfect head coach for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to move forward with former Ram defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise considering the extensive search the Falcons had mounted.
This speaks to how impressive Morris was and how qualified and respected he is in this league. However, it is fair to point out that this is a bit odd when you consider Morris was a part of Atlanta's coaching staff not long ago and the Falcons moved on.
Morris has spent that time continuing to build an impressive resume and won over Arthur Blank and the Falcons who were speculated to only have eyes for Belichick. This is a great hire for Atlanta and one that clearly fits what this team is trying to build. Raheem Morris has a lot of decisions to make when it comes to the current staff but the biggest pieces are now in place for Atlanta to finally return to the playoffs.
Raheem Morris was a part of the last truly great Atlanta team and now will be tasked with returning this winning culture to Atlanta. Something he is clearly equipped to do with the reasons he was the perfect hire being obvious.